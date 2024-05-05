Boyero Bridge on US 40/287 replacement project begins May
Barbara Crimond | May 05, 2024 | Comments 0
Lincoln County – The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin bridge replacement work on May 6 along US Highway 40/287, between the towns of Hugo and Kit Carson, southeast of Limon.
The Boyero Bridge is located 20 miles southeast of Hugo. Work will take place between Mile Point 418 and 419, just north of County Road 2G. Additionally, passing lanes will be expanded on this stretch of highway.
Phase 1 of the bridge replacement project will be construction of the detour bridge. This will take a month to complete.
In early June, crews will begin phase 2 of the project, which is the construction of the new bridge. This will begin with the demolition of the old bridge and traffic being rerouted across the detour bridge. The construction phase will last until completion of the new bridge structure in late October.
Phases 3 and 4 are construction of the passing lanes and reconstruction of the highway. This work will largely occur concurrently with the bridge construction while the detour is in place, creating fewer traffic impacts.
Phase 5 will be the roadway finish work. This includes removal of the detour bridge, landscaping and installation of new signage and pavement markings.
Project completion is expected in December. Castle Rock Construction Company, of Centennial, is the contractor for this project.
This new bridge will allow for increased safety of the traveling public, as well as easier and more efficient transportation of vehicles, reducing travel time and improving connectivity between eastern Colorado destinations. The construction of passing lanes will allow for safer transportation of commercial/freight trucks, motorists and cyclists on this busy corridor by providing a stretch of highway with space and opportunity for faster vehicles to safely pass slower moving traffic.
Traffic Impacts
- Daytime work hours range from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Vehicles will be reduced to a single-lane, alternating traffic intermittently in either direction, at some phases of the project. Delays will be no more than 15 minutes.
- The speed limit will be reduced through the work zone.
- The project is expected to last until December.
Filed Under: Featured • Media Release • Transportation
About the Author: