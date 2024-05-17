Bonnie E. Deal – December 25, 1945 – May 15, 2024
Barbara Crimond | May 17, 2024 | Comments 0
Funeral services will be held Monday, May 20, 204 at Church Alive in Kit Carson at 11:00 a.m. Place of burial will be Kit Carson Cemetery. Brown Funeral Home in Burlington and Cheyenne Wells is charge of arrangements.
Surviving Family Members Children: Delvin (Darlene) Baker of Goodland, KS, Melvin (Sharon) Baker of Arkansas, Kelvin Baker of Weir, KS, Christie (Olin) Johnson of Kit Carson, CO, Robby Baker of Stratton, CO 19 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren sister: Sandy Feiser of Maryland, brothers: Sam and David Schenk of Missouri and many extended family members and friends. Preceded in death by: parents, 3 sisters and 1 brother.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to: Bonnie Deal Memorial Fund in c/o any Eastern Colorado Bank location.
Filed Under: Obituary
