Body of missing 3 year old found in irrigation canal in Rocky Ford

Barbara Crimond | May 20, 2024 | Comments 0
|
|
NEWS RELEASE
Body of Missing 3-year old Found in Canal
May 19, 2024 – CBI – Rocky Ford , CO – It is with great sadness that the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, along with Rocky Ford Police, the Otero County Sheriff’s Office and Otero County Coroner can confirm the discovery of a body in an irrigation canal earlier today is that of a 3-year old boy, who was reported missing Saturday morning.
On Saturday an Endangered Missing Alert bulletin was issued for 3-year old Amari Galan. The young boy was reportedly last seen around 4am near the 900 block of Washington Street in Rocky Ford. Galan was reported to be a child with special needs, who left his residence on foot wearing only a diaper.
Investigators from multiple agencies conducted a joint search that soon focused on the Catlin canal that runs directly behind the child’s home. Search and Rescue personnel searching the banks of the canal by foot, found a body several miles downstream in the canal around 5pm this evening. Otero County Coroner Robert Fowler arrived on scene and a positive identification was confirmed with the boy’s family. Law enforcement wishes to share its condolences with the family of Amari Galan.
###
Filed Under: Featured • Law Enforcement • Media Release • Police Report