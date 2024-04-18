Ronald G. Cornelius – June 28, 1945 – April 13, 2024
Ronald Gerbing Cornelius, born on June 28, 1945, in Raton, NM, passed away at home in La Junta with his children by his side on April 13, 2024. Ron was preceded in death by his parents Gerbing H Cornelius and Elsie M Robinson, as well as his brother Charles “Lynn” Cornelius.
Ron was a loving and devoted father survived by his children Kimberly (Louis) Martinez and their children McKinsey, Nate, and Brodey, Rob (Tommy) Cornelius and their children Brad and Cam, and Shane (Angela) Moore and their children Maison, Grady, and Joplin.
In his early years, Ron attended Lamar High School, graduating with the Class of 1963. He furthered his education at the University of Colorado, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Transportation Management with a minor in Accounting, graduating with the Class of 1968.
Ron’s career began in Lamar, CO, where he worked in the family trucking business, Cornelius Transfer & Storage, established in 1929. He honed his skills in various areas such as truck driving, mechanics, heavy equipment operation to include road graders and cranes, heavy equipment and mobile home transfers and all challenges in-between. His family was known as the “getterdone guys” and that’s exactly what they did! After college, Ron recognized the opportunity to expand the family business and he established Cornelius Transfer & Storage in La Junta in 1968. Through hard work and dedication, he became a prominent figure in the community, providing moving and storage services both locally and across the country as agents for both Mayflower and Atlas. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to establish Cornelius Leasing Systems, offering long-haul transportation of locally grown melons and vegetables, coffee and various dry goods, and Cornelius Truck & Trailer Parts, providing repair services to truckers and businesses in the Arkansas Valley. Ron’s expertise and leadership were invaluable to those who sought his guidance.
Ron was known for his love of country, as well as his admiration for icons such as Frank Sinatra, the Rat Pack, Elvis Presley, and John Wayne. He was active in various organizations, including a life member of the BPOE Elks lodge, Colorado Motor Carriers Association, La Junta Chamber of Commerce, and the University of Colorado Alumni Association.
In his leisure time, Ron enjoyed trips to Vegas, Reno, and Laughlin, as well as indulging in his passion for car restoration.
A Celebration of Life will be held on April 20, 2024, at 4:00 PM at the Valley Trading Post Event Center, 23056 US-350 in La Junta. Ron will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. His legacy of hard work, dedication, and generosity will continue to inspire those whose lives he touched.
Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
