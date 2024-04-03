Registration open for Colorado Cattlemen’s Association’s 2024 Annual Convention
Barbara Crimond | Apr 03, 2024 | Comments 0
For Immediate Release
Contact: Tatum Swink
303-431-6422 | tatum@coloradocattle.org
April 2, 2024
www.coloradocattle.org
Register Today for CCA’s 2024 Annual Convention
LAKEWOOD, Colo. – Registration is open for the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association’s (CCA) 2024 Annual Convention, which will be held on June 24-26, 2024, at the Colorado Springs Marriott in Colorado Springs, CO. Every year, we anticipate our summer meeting, which is packed with association business, education, critical updates, networking, and more! Our Annual Convention continues to be a great way for producers across the state to gather and discuss the many topics our industry faces!
The convention starts on Monday, as members will engage in CCA committee meetings where their voices can be heard and policies that shape the future are formed. Be sure to engage with your committee and submit any resolutions for the committees to the CCA office. Lunch on Monday will include the presentation of the Colorado Leopold Conservation Award. In the evening, we will hold a welcome reception in the trade show to meet with our exhibitors and sponsors.
Tuesday morning will begin with a “Grab and Stay” networking breakfast at the trade show. After breakfast, attendees will participate in the 7th Annual Ranching Legacy Symposium, where attendees will hear industry and current issues updates from state and federal partners. Following the Ranching Legacy Symposium, we will have lunch in the trade show. Next, we will have a new event in our schedule, the Grassroots to Grasstops member and affiliate engagement session for our local affiliate organizations. Topics will include membership engagement, industry issues management, and local leadership opportunities. To wrap up the evening, we will have our banquet offsite at the famous Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame. This banquet will be filled with awards, socializing, great food, and history!
Wednesday is the final day of the event. It will begin with the CCA Beef and Business breakfast, which includes updates from the association’s local affiliates and affiliated organizations, such as the Colorado CattleWomen, Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust, and Colorado Beef Council. The CCA Business session will be conducted after the breakfast.
Visit CCA’s website for registration information, the schedule of events, and more exciting highlights. You can also register by calling the CCA office directly at 303-431-6422. CCA is currently accepting sponsors and trade show vendors for the event. Please contact Tatum Swink at the CCA office for more information and to reserve your spot today!
We can’t wait to see you this June in Colorado Springs!
###
