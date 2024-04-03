Prowers Economic Prosperity invites public to grand opening
Barbara Crimond | Apr 03, 2024 | Comments 0
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE April 2, 2024
Prowers Economic Prosperity, 223 S. Main, Lamar, CO 81052
Prowers Economic Prosperity would like to invite the community out for Lamar Outdoor Sports’ Grand Opening.
The Grand Opening will kickoff with a Ribbon Cutting on April 12th, 2024 @ 9:45am. Grand Opening hours will be Friday April 12th, 2024 from 10:00am to 5:30pm, and Saturday April 13th, 2024 from 9:00am to 4:00pm.
Gary’s Backyard Smokehouse and Barbeque will be serving your favorite eats throughout the event. Every firearm and vehicle purchased during the event enters you to win a grand prize!
Stop by and celebrate the grand opening of Lamar Outdoor Sports April 12th and 13th! We hope to see you there!
Lamar Outdoor Sports
10 N Main Street
Lamar, CO 81052.
