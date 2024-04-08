Olivero “Queso” De La Garza – August 7, 1951 – April 3, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Apr 08, 2024 | Comments 0
Mass of Christian Burial for Olivero De La Garza will be held at 10:00 a.m. and Rosary at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas, Colorado. Interment will follow in the Bent County-Las Animas Cemetery. Olivero “Queso” De La Garza was born on August 7, 1951 in Kingsville, Texas to Juan and Filomena (Nuñez) De La Garza. Queso gained his wings on April 3, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 72, surrounded by his family.
Olivero grew up and attended school in Kingsville, Texas. He was a member of Raza Unida and met his wife, Trenny at an event that they were both attending. In 2001, Olivero moved to Las Animas, Colorado hoping to reconnect with the woman that he became fond of at the event. He was a driver for Bent County Nursing Care Center and then became a CNA at Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center where he would later retire from. Together, Olivero and Trenny created a lifetime of love and memories with their children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and Dog. Olivero embraced his faith, enjoyed fishing and was an avid pool player, playing in the local VFW pool league.
Olivero is survived by his wife, Trinidad Tyler of Las Animas, Colorado; children, Olivero Jr. (Lisa) De La Garza of Denver, Colorado, Adelita (Jacquelyn) De La Garza of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Angela De La Garza of Kingsville, Texas, Amalia Tyler of Pueblo, Colorado, Joseph Tyler of Denver, Colorado, John Tyler of Ohio, Crystal (Troy) Abdulla of Las Animas, Colorado, and James Tyler of La Junta, Colorado; siblings, Juan Jr. (Elvira) De La Garza and Hermelinda (Daniel) Rodriguez all of Kingsville, Texas; 27 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and plenty of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Filomena De La Garza; first wife, Diane De La Garza; and two brothers, Abraham De La Garza and Reymundo De La Garza.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: