Lisa Flores – June 7, 1965 – April, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Apr 16, 2024 | Comments 0
Per Lisa’s request cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Lisa was born on June 07, 1965 at Lamar, Colorado to Robert and Jenny (Hernandez)Stegman and passed away at her home with her family by her side at the age of 58.
Lisa is preceded in death by her parents and sisters Theresa Stegman and Diane Stegman. Lisa is survived by her husband Robert Flores of the family home in Lamar, CO, her children Joshua Flores and Shuamae Flores, grandchildren Gabriel Sanchez, Aidyn Bohlander and Evan Bohlander all of Lamar, CO, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lisa Flores Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
