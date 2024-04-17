Lenna L. Patton – May 4, 1945 – March 1, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Apr 17, 2024 | Comments 0
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Lenna L. Patton will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, April 26, 2024 at the Lamar Area Hospice with Ray Matteson of the Lamar Christian Church officiating.
Lenna was born on May 4, 1945 at Kingman, Kansas to Ray Arthur and Evelyn L. (DeLair) Patton and passed away on March 1, 2024 at her home in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 78. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Jim Patton. Lenna is survived by her brother Norman Patton of Wichita, Kansas and six nieces and nephews as well as a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: