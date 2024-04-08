LCC Foundation’s Sixth Annual Boots, Bling, and Blessings – Saturday, April 13, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Apr 08, 2024 | Comments 0
Mark your calendars and dust off your cowboy boots! The Lamar Community College (LCC) Foundation is gearing up for its highly-anticipated Sixth Annual Boots, Bling and Blessings (BBB) fundraiser. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. at the LCC Equine Complex Indoor Arena, promising an unforgettable night filled with western charm, good company and a whole lot of heart.
The event, presented by SECOM and Southeast Colorado Power Association, will be held Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the Equine Complex Indoor Arena. Doors open at 5:30 pm. Cost: $60 per ticket or $100 for two tickets which can be purchased at the door or online at https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/rup75za/lp/6072b6b0-5e74-42c0-b289-9e67ecd40d24 Tickets include entry to the event, food, and beverages. Games and photo booth are an additional cost.
BBB is a fun event where you can interact with other LCC supporters, share the exciting things LCC offers, demonstrate supporters’ impact on the lives of LCC students, and help continue the LCC Foundation’s 50-year legacy of removing barriers to education. All proceeds from BBB go to support the LCC mission: “We enrich lives through learning!”
There will be a short program during the event, and recent scholarship recipients will be introduced. Guests will enjoy delicious food, dessert, and beverages catered by SODEXO. Buzzard’s Roost is sponsoring beer and wine for those who choose to drink alcohol responsibly. Several games and a photo booth are available for those who want to participate at an additional cost. There will also be a live and silent auction with unique items from our local area and around the state. The Foundation is still accepting donations of goods and services for the event auction and financial sponsorships. For financial sponsors to have their logo placed in the event program, a pledge of financial sponsorship must be received by Wednesday, April 10, by 3:00 p.m. Contact the Foundation Office at 719-336-1520 or Foundation@lamarcc.edu for details.
Among the many items being auctioned are:
- A yearling colt donated by Spitz Quarter Horses, sired by Streakin Boon Dox
- One semester of horse training donated by the LCC Equine Dept. Horse Training/Management Program
- Horseback riding lessons donated by the O’Bryan Stables
- Ruger 10/22 Woodstock Rifle with heavy threaded barrel donated by Lamar Outdoor Sports
- A Lifetime 10 foot Tioga Angler fishing kayak donated by Tractor Supply Co. of Lamar
- Horseplay Party Trailer Rental donated by Dr. Chad Krug
- Fender acoustic guitar with bag, signed by the LCC Ranch Horse Team donated by Larry McLemore
- Designer felt lady’s hat donated by Cool Burnt Brims by Chelsea
- A two-adult family membership with up to 5 children donated by Pueblo Zoo
- Guided wine tasting for 6 people donated by Whitewater Hill Vineyards of Grand Junction
- Design-your-own weekend getaway gift cards: $100 Airbnb; $50 Fandango; $100 various restaurants donated by Rider’s Metal
- Two one-night-stay with breakfast and $30 off meal at Mid City Grill donated by Century Casino of Cripple Creek
- One free room and $75 gift card to Lombard’s Restaurant donated by Double Eagle Hotel & Casino of Cripple Creek
- One free room and buffet for two people donated by The Lodge Casino of Cripple Creek
- Dinner for 4 in the Buffet donated by Monarch Casino Resort and Spa of Black Hawk
- Round of golf for 4 people with cart at Walking Stick Golf Course in Pueblo
- Certificates for 10 lb ground beef donated by Red Barn Farm and Reyman’s Grocery
- Choice of two 24×36 canvas rodeo prints donated by BQGauck Photography
- 16×24 Metal print taken on top of Red Mountain donated by Maddie Buxton of Half-Ass Photography
There are also many other gift certificates, baskets and items donated by a large number of local businesses. New pledges of donations are arriving daily.
“Our community has greatly benefited from Lamar Community College. The lives of many individuals have been improved, and LCC alumni have contributed significantly to our local economy. The upcoming Boots, Bling, and Blessings fundraiser is not just an excellent opportunity to support the LCC Foundation, but also a chance to invest in our community’s future. As the Chairman of the LCC Foundation Board, I invite you to support this worthy cause. Every contribution, no matter how small, counts in shaping a brighter tomorrow for our community.” ~ Joe Spitz, Chairman of the LCC Foundation Board, Local Business Owner.
By Barbara Crimond
Filed Under: Charity • College • Entertainment • Events • Featured
About the Author: