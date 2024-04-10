Lamar’s Faith Headlee a Contestant for Preliminary Pageant for Miss Colorado Rodeo
The Miss Rodeo Colorado Pageant announced the 2025 Preliminary Pageant Contestants. Each year, the Miss Rodeo Colorado Committee hosts the Preliminary Pageant with the intent to select contestants for the final Pageant that is held in conjunction with the Greeley Stampede. The Preliminary Pageant is a one-day competition held at Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley, which will take place on April 20, 2024. The contestants are judged in the categories of Appearance, Personality, and Horsemanship.
Faith Headlee of Lamar was chosen as one of the preliminary contestants. Faith was raised in Lamar and graduated from Lamar High School and then from Lamar Community College in 2023. She was Miss Sand and Sage in 2023. She is the daughter of Mark Headlee of Lamar and Jamie Fowler of Trinidad, Colorado.
Other preliminary contestants include Anna Bajaj of Littleton, Caitlin Dempsey of Larkspur, Jordlynn Wiltfang of Wray, Kamrynn Patterson of Kim, Kira Szulinski of Littleton, Kyra Doud of Parker, Lindsey Fancher-Rule of Loveland, and Sierra Southerland of Longmont.
