Lamar Library murder mystery play to be presented April 19-21, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Apr 16, 2024 | Comments 0
It’s a dark and stormy night at the Bean Shack, the local coffee shop where a staff meeting is about to take place, and suddenly the lights go out. That means only one thing – murder is afoot! Join the Trailblazer Theatre Company this weekend for The Café Mocha Murders, a fun and cozy whodunit by Deanna Strasse.
The play will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20. There will also be a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 21. It will take place in the Cultural Events Center at the Lamar Public Library. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the show.
“This will be really good, because everybody knows coffee house people tend to be artistic! It says so in the script,” says Trailblazer president Sue Lathrop. “If you like a strong dose of murder and comedy with your caffeine, this is the play for you!” The script was an American Association of Community Theatre NewPlayFest winner in 2022.
This year’s Spring play is produced by Trailblazer veterans Sarah Ausmus and Merena Lowe and directed by Valerie Smith. It is a nonprofit production sponsored by the Southeast Colorado Arts Association and the Lamar Public Library. All proceeds go to the production of future plays, like the one this summer where Everybody Gets Eaten by Sharks. Audition information coming soon.
