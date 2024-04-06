Joe Neibert – December 30, 1932 – April 4, 2024
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime former Lamar, Colorado resident currently of Lakewood, Colorado, Joe Neibert will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, April 12, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Kathy Leathers of the Holly Methodist Church officiating. Military Honors will follow under the auspices of the local V.F.W. and American Legion Posts.
Joe was born on December 30, 1932 at Buffalo, New York to Wid Omar and Imogene (Redd) Neibert, Sr. and passed away on April 4, 2024 at his home in Lakewood, Colorado with his family by his side at the age of 91.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, his sister Helen, and a grandson.
Joe is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rita Neibert of the family home in Lakewood, CO, sons Mike (Lana) Neibert of Suffolk, VA, Jeff Neibert of Burlington, CO and Mark (Michelle) Neibert of Lakewood, CO, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Animal Shelter either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
