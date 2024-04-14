I-25 Resurfacing through Pueblo to begin in mid-April
Barbara Crimond | Apr 14, 2024 | Comments 0
Interstate 25 Resurfacing in Pueblo to begin in mid-April
Project Update
April 8, 2024 – Southeastern Colorado – Motorists can expect lane and shoulder closures with delays
Pueblo — The Colorado Department of Transportation, with its contract partner Martin Marietta, will begin work on Interstate 25 in Pueblo from Mile Point 92 to MP 102 on April 15. Motorists can expect lane and shoulder closures.
Work on the project includes resurfacing, milling and overlay work, guardrail replacement, pavement markings and delineation along I-25. Once complete, the project will improve drivability and provide safer driving conditions for motorists.
Work will be performed in phases and hours will vary depending on location. From MP 92 to MP 95, crews will work weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with single lane closures. From MP 95 to MP 102, crews will work Sunday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. There will be 24/7 right single lane and right shoulder closures from MP 101 to MP 102 for one week on the north and southbound I-25 lanes for repairs and panel replacements. The project is scheduled for completion in fall of 2024.
Traffic Impacts
Motorists and area residents can expect the following impacts during construction:
- Work/closure hours
- Daytime hours Monday through Friday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (MP 92 to MP 95)
- Nighttime hours, Sunday through Thursday 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. (MP 95 – MP 102)
- 24 / 7 single lane and shoulder closures (MP 101 to MP 102)
- On and off ramp closures
- Single lane closures, shoulder closures and ramp closures and will take place within the work zone
- Reduced speeds in the work zone
- Plan ahead and expect delays
- Construction schedules are weather dependent
- The project is scheduled for completion in fall of 2024
Map of Interstate 25 through Pueblo indicating resurfacing project work zone from Mile Point 92 to Mile Point 102.
Project Information
For additional information about this project:
- Webpage: codot.gov/projects/i25puebloresurfacing
- Information hotline: 719-398-1401
- Email: I25resurfacingproject@gmail.com
# # #
Filed Under: Featured • Media Release • Public Safety • State • Transportation
About the Author: