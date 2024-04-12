Harrison Fitzgerald Ruzicka – October 5, 1986 – April 3, 2024
Harrison Fitzgerald Ruzicka was born on October 5, 1986 and passed away on April 3, 2024 in Las Animas, CO.
Harrison, a highly decorated veteran, was severely wounded in Afghanistan in 2009 and after recovering from his wounds, he needed to be close to VA care. He chose Colorado due to its cooler and drier climate, which was easier for him and with the aid of medicinal cannabis Harrison was able to manage his chronic pain, allowing him to continue to develop as an artist.
Harrison was an accomplished athlete, being named All-State in high school track and also played football, basketball, and baseball. He competed in the US Paralympic Games, Endeavor Games, and many other Paralympic events. He held the International Paralympic Committee World Record for javelin and the Americas record for discus.
Harrison purchased his first house in Las Animas and became an immediate fixture in the community. He was a proud member of the Las Animas VFW and frequently manned the grill during their activities. Harrison was an active member of the Bent County Art Guild and helped organize their art shows and fund-raising events. He also started and taught a drawing class for grade schoolers in Lamar, CO.
Although disabled, Harrison always wanted to help others. He had a huge heart and a great sense of humor. Harrison will be sorely missed.
Harrison is survived by his father, George Ruzicka; sisters, Allyson Ruzicka and Alexandra Ruzicka; aunts, Ann Winckler and Ann Mc Donald. He was preceded in death by his mother, Pamela Ruzicka.
A memorial service for Harrison will take place at a later date with inurnment in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post #2411, 318 3rd Street, Las Animas, CO 81054. To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
