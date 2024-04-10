Edward Dean Crum – July 31, 1949 – April 6, 2024
Apr 10, 2024
Graveside services for Ed Crum will be held at the Holly Cemetery in Holly, Colorado at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 13, 2024. Per Ed’s request there will be no visitation.
Edward Dean Crum was born on July 31, 1949 in Lamar, Colorado to Clifford and Lucille (Frazer) Crum. He passed away on April 6, 2024 at his home in Holly, Colorado at the age of 74.
Ed attended Holly Schools, graduating in 1967. Following graduation, he was drafted into the United States Army. Ed was honorably discharged in September of 1975. Upon returning from the service, he worked at the family service station, Cliff’s until eventually taking over ownership. Failing health eventually took its toll, rendering Ed unable to continue working. Ed will be remembered for his perseverance and the service he provided to the community.
Ed is survived by his children, Wendy Crum-Humburg and Dean (Courtney) Crum; grandchildren, Haydden (Marissa), Brendon (Macy), Cody, Austin, Braydden, and Christian; and great grandchildren, Bradley, Weston, and Harrison; brothers, Stanley and Sam Crum; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda; and brother, Tom Crum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holly Fire and Ambulance in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
