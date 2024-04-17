Curtis Alexander – May 18, 1956 – April 15, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Apr 17, 2024 | Comments 0
A celebration of life memorial service for Greeley, Colorado resident, Curtis Alexander will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, April 26, 2024 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar. Per Curtis’ request cremation will take place.
Curtis was born on May 18, 1956 at Lamar, Colorado to Arthur C. “Bud” and Donna K. (McKim) Alexander and passed away on April 15, 2024 at the UC Health Greeley Hospital in Greeley, Colorado with his family by his side at the age of 67.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Donna Alexander, brother Kenny Alexander and father and mother-in-law Don and Dee Bigge.
Curtis is survived by his wife Diane Alexander of the family home in Greeley, CO; his furbabies Annie and Max, sisters Jackie (Terry) Warman, Sandra (Randy) Sniff and Jayme (Dennis Hiner) Alexander all of Lamar, CO and sister-in-law Chris (Rick) Bergman of Highlands Ranch, CO. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Christian Church and/or UC Health Northern Colorado Foundation, Greeley Hospital, Nursing and Employee Education either direct at 2315 E. Harmony Road, Suite 200, Fort Collins, CO 80528 or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: