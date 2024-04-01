Colorado State Fair To Launch Flash Ticket Sale
Barbara Crimond | Apr 01, 2024 | Comments 0
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair is bringing back a favorite: the annual flash sale for heavily discounted tickets to the Colorado State Fair.
Fair admission tickets will be offered for only $2 during the two-hour flash sale, which will be announced on the Colorado State Fair social media channels and begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. The sale will end at noon or when 50,000 tickets are sold, whichever comes first.
Over the past two years, the flash ticket sale has been a hit with fairgoers, who want to include the Colorado State Fair in their summer plans. The first year, the flash sale sold more than 26,000 tickets and last year’s sale ended with more than 66,000 tickets sold.
“This is a fantastic opportunity to experience the fair at heavily discounted tickets,” said Scott Stoller, State Fair General Manager. “And it’s a great chance to see all the agriculture, food, arts and other items that make Colorado our home and such a diverse place to live.”
The Colorado State Fair, held annually in Pueblo, creates an entertaining, inspiring, and educational inter-generational experience highlighting the preservation, promotion, and exposition of our state’s vibrant and diverse agriculture, industry, and culture. The 2024 Colorado State Fair will take place over 11 days from August 23 to September 2. The theme of this year’s fair is “Colorful Colorado.”
