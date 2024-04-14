Colorado Beef Council announces new Executive Director
Colorado Beef Council Announces New Executive Director, Kenton Ochsner
Kenton Ochsner, Former Colorado FFA Executive Director and State Advisor, hired as new Executive Director of the Colorado Beef Council
Denver (April 12, 2024) – The Colorado Beef Council (CBC) announces the hiring of its new Executive Director, Kenton Ochsner. Ochsner brings with him extensive experience in the agriculture and beef industry. As Executive Director, he will be responsible for the management of CBC staff and oversight of all check-off program activities and functions.
Kenton is originally from Northern Colorado, where he grew up on a Purebred beef cattle operation. Having been raised on a farm and ranch, he was inspired by his early experiences in agriculture and involvement in FFA and 4-H. Following this interest, he went on to receive a Bachelors of Science in Agricultural Education from Oklahoma State University and started his career as a High School Ag Teacher. From his love and passion for agriculture, Ochsner has dedicated his career to advocating for Agriculture and Colorado as the Executive Director and Colorado State FFA Advisor. In his time there, Ochsner bolstered FFA programs across Colorado and mentored the CO FFA leadership team while maintaining financial stability and adapting to the ever-changing agricultural industry and education systems. He has built a reputation of dependability and creativity when it comes to organizational management and industry success – all things he plans to bring into his new role as Executive Director for the Colorado Beef Council.
“We are excited for the future of the Colorado Beef Council under Kenton’s leadership,” said John Scanga, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Kenton is a familiar face in Colorado Agriculture, with his family’s long history in the Colorado Beef Industry and his leadership of the State FFA organization, .“
The Colorado Beef Council is thrilled to welcome Ochsner as their new Executive Director. His experience and background will be a great addition to the program’s work and the initiatives from its board of directors. He will officially join the CBC on July 1, 2024. For more information on the Colorado Beef Council and its initiatives, go to cobeef.com.
About the Colorado Beef Council
The Colorado Beef Council (CBC) manages demand and consumer confidence building programs for Colorado’s $3.4 Billion beef industry. CBC operates under the guidance of its Board of Directors who are appointed by the Governor of the state of Colorado and represent the cattle raiser, cattle feeder, dairy, beef distributor, beef marketer, and beef processor segments of the industry.
Funded by the $1 per head Beef Checkoff assessment on all cattle sold in the state, CBC retains half of each dollar collected for state level education, nutrition, marketing/promotion, and communication programs and forwards the other half to the Cattlemen’s Beef Board for national level programs. USDA-Ag Marketing Service provides oversight for all CBB and CBC programs, services, and business activities. For more information, visit www.cobeef.com
