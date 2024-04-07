Alfred Gilbert Trujillo – November 9, 1947 – April 5, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Apr 07, 2024 | Comments 0
With sadness we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend, Alfred Gilbert Trujillo on April 5, 2024 at the age of 76.
Alfred, a humble man, would not want us to boast of the man he was but as a family, filled withPride, we feel the need to share the quiet greatness of a man we loved and respected. Alfred was born in Las Animas, CO on November 9, 1947 to Fred and Frances Trujillo. Las Animas would be his lifelong home where he and his wife, Gloria would raise their two sons, Fred and Joey.
On January 28, 1968 while on leave and just before serving his country in Vietnam, Alfred married Gloria Martinez, the love of his life. Together they raised two sons of whom Alfred was most proud. He never missed an opportunity to brag about his sons but it was of his grandchildren that he did the most bragging. He took an active interest in all that they did, accomplished, and were becoming.
Alfred was an active member of the community he was so proud to call home. As a respected and successful business owner of “The Liquor Shoppe” for eleven years in the 1970’s and 80’s, Alfred never missed an opportunity to give back. He volunteered at St. Mary’s Catholic Churchin many capacities and served a term as a Las Animas City Councilman. He volunteered at the local high school football games on the “Chain Gang” with his good friends, Bill Sinclair and Aguilera. Serving as a volunteer at the high school was not enough for Alfred. Along with his best friend, Chendo Magaña they traveled all over Colorado as respected softball umpires.
Alfred loved sports of any kind especially when watching Fred, Joey, and Kelly compete and it was evident as he never missed a game or meet when his children were participating, even traveling as far as Fargo, ND to watch his son run in a cross-country meet. When not watching his children in their athletic events, Alfred could be found cheering on his beloved Broncos, Rockies, Avalanche, and Nuggets.
Alfred served in the United States Army and fought for his country in Vietnam. Alfred was a Green Beret in the 10th Special Forces for 3 years. Upon returning home, Alfred worked for the Veterans Administration at Fort Lyon for 34 years before retiring in 2002 as the Maintenance Foreman for the base.
Alfred will be remembered for his kindness, putting his family first, his willingness to help others, and always having a joke or funny story to share.
Alfred was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Frances Trujillo; grandmother, Lucy Medina; grandfather, Delores (Lolo) Medina; infant brother, Fred Trujillo; and sister, Nancy Trujillo. He is survived by his loving family, wife, Gloria; sons, Fred (Aniesa) of Rio Rancho, NM, Joey of Thornton, CO, and Kelly Erbs (Ryan) whom Alfred considered a daughter, of Leadville, CO; brothers, Mike, Richard, and Anthony Trujillo; and sisters, Joann Parker, Rita and Terry Trujillo, and Annette Ochoa; grandchildren, Megan, Loryn, Jacob, and Jillian Trujillo, Sandra, Alicia, Nicholas, Christopher, Emily and Adalyn Erbs; and numerous godchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A Rosary will be recited on Monday, April 15, 2024 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Las Animas, CO at 10:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
Per Alfred’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the V.F.W. Post #2411 in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, CO 81054.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: