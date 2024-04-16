Bent’s Fort to resume regular hours

OTERO COUNTY, Colorado — Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site in Otero County resumed regular operating hours Sunday. The fort will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. every day for the rest of 2024, excluding Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The National Parks Service began reduced winter hours from January 1 to March 17 this year in response to lower visitation during the colder months. The fort was open Fridays through Sundays during winter hours.

A one-day entrance fee costs $10. Annual passes cost $35. There are five upcoming fee-free dates in 2024. They include:

  • April 20 to celebrate the beginning of National Parks Week
  • June 19 in honor of Juneteenth
  • August 4 to celebrate the Great American Outdoors Act
  • September 28 to celebrate National Public Lands Day
  • November 11 in honor of Veterans Day

Click here to plan a visit to Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site.

