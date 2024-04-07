Tri-State 9/11 Tribute Banquet a huge success
The recent Tri-State 9/11 Tribute banquet and auction, held at the Cow Palace, was a huge success. Doug Harbour, President of the Foundation, told me that he was “thrilled about the amazing support” of not only all of Prowers County, but also from persons from Baca and even Pueblo counties. In attendance, in addition to the many generous citizens of the area, were Lamar’s mayor, county commissioners, sheriff, EMTs and firefighters. He estimates the crowd at the event at around 200 people, who enjoyed a delicious brisket meal served by Tavern 1301, followed by a lively evening of items being auctioned. The auction raised well over $30,000, which will be used to purchase the second bronze statue for the Memorial north of Lamar. The new statue will be of a law enforcement officer (a New York Port Authority officer dressed in a uniform similar to what was worn in 2001). Mr. Harbour marveled at the fact that it took 6 years from inception of the memorial to raise the funds needed to purchase the first statue (the firefighter) and only one night to raise funds from this auction to purchase the second – a huge testament to the patriotism and generosity of our community. While waiting for the statue to be created, the memorial will have landscaping installed this summer. Date of installation of the new statue will be announced once it is made available. The third and final statue will be of a soldier when funds are available.
He wanted to express thanks to many people that made the event such a success, including legendary auctioneer Rob Morlan, Rose Ann Yates for setting up all the 120+ auction items, as well as Kim Burgess, who recorded the final bids. Big thanks also go to the Sand and Sage Roundup Royalty for presenting the auction items to the crowd and to Diane Pool, Wanda Rohlman, Crystal Klippert, Toni McPherson and Linda Harbour. He also gave a large “thank you” to local businesses for their donations of merchandise and cash and to the private citizens who donated!
Next up, the 9/11 Committee is planning a Memorial Day event on Monday, May 27th at the Memorial. Approximately 150 attended that event last year.
Also in the works is a presentation for local middle and high school students in mid- October at the Community Building, in cooperation with the RE-2 school District. A chance meeting between Mr. Harbour and a local rancher led to a discussion about a gentleman named Will Jimeno who would be hunting the land in October. Mr. Jimeno is a retired Port Authority of New York officer who survived the September 11 attacks in 2001 and was among the last survivors to be rescued. He was buried under the rubble for 13 hours and was finally rescued along with another Port Authority officer. He graciously agreed to speak to local students about his experience. We will publish more on this later as well.
