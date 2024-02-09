TBK Bank Accepting Applications for TBK Scholars Program
Barbara Crimond | Feb 09, 2024 | Comments 0
PRESS RELEASE
Feb. 8, 2024
TBK Bank Now Accepting Applications for TBK Scholars Program
Fifteen Hardworking Students Will be Awarded $1,000 Scholarships
February 8, 2024 – DALLAS – TBK Bank, SSB, announced on February 1 that it is now accepting applications for its 2024 TBK Scholars Program, which will award fifteen $1,000 scholarships to hard working students seeking to make a difference in their communities.
This scholarship program is based on the following criteria:
A high school senior on track to graduate in the spring of 2024
A current resident in a county where TBK Bank currently has a branch
Entering an accredited 2 or 4-year school in the fall of 2024
Must be able to provide documentation on high school transcripts and college acceptance
Must demonstrate financial need, as determined by family income level
Write a 750-word essay answering the prompt: ‘How I will use my college education to make a difference in my community’
For the full list of eligibility details and to access the application, please visit the TBK Bank’s website https://tbkbank.com/tbkscholars/. If you have any questions about the scholarship or about accepted forms of income verification, please email scholarship@tbkbank.com.
All completed applications must be either emailed to scholarship@tbkbank.com or delivered to a local TBK Bank branch no later than Monday, April 1, 2024.
“We are excited to continue the TBK Scholars Program in 2024,” said Brandi Dunn, Philanthropy Program Director for Triumph Financial. “This scholarship program allows us to invest in our local communities by investing in local students.”
This is the sixth year for the TBK Scholars program. Last year’s recipients attended Colorado State University, Colorado State University – Pueblo, the University of Kansas, Lamar Community College, Trinidad State College, the University of Iowa, Sauk Valley Community College, Texas Tech University, Illinois State University, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the University of Michigan and Texas State University.
2023 TBK Scholars Program recipient, Thomas Potter, recently told the company, “Because of TBK Bank’s scholarship, I have been able to focus solely on my academic and external projects rather than the financials of my education.”
TBK Bank created the TBK Scholars Program in 2019 with a purpose to support and encourage students to pursue their academic goals while investing in the communities it serves.
About TBK Bank, SSB
TBK Bank, SSB, Member FDIC, is a subsidiary of Triumph Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: TFIN) offering of consumer, business and commercial banking products and solutions from branches throughout Texas, Colorado, Illinois, New Mexico, Kansas and Iowa. https://www.tbkbank.com
###
Filed Under: College • Education • Featured • Media Release • School
About the Author: