Robert Bernard Wagner – July 18, 1939 – February 23, 2024
A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert Wagner will be held at 10:00 a.m. and Recitation of the Rosary at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Holly, Colorado. Reverend Mario Jose Parlingayan, S.S.S. will officiate. Interment will follow in the Holly, Cemetery.
Robert Bernard Wagner was born on July 18, 1939 in Syracuse, Kansas to Bernard and Kathryn (Boden) Wagner. He passed away on February 23, 2024 at the Holly Nursing Care Center in Holly, Colorado at the age of 84.
Robert is survived by his brother, Eugene Wagner of Coolidge, Kansas and sister, Joyce DeBuysere and husband, Mike of Marion, Texas; niece April; and nephew, Scott; many other relatives and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kenneth Wagner; and sister, Cathy Sue Wagner-Renner.
