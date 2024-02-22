Mark Damon Page December 27, 1961 – February 21, 2024
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident Mark Damon Page will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Mark Viarof the Redeeming Love Church officiating. Per Marks’ request cremation has taken place.
Mark was born on December 27, 1961 at Thornton, Colorado to Richard “Dick” and Nancy (Ratzlaff) Page and passed away on February 21, 2024 at the Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo with his family by his side at the age of 62. Mark is preceded in death by his parents and father in law Harley Manly. He is survived by his wife Roxie Page of the family home in Lamar, CO, his children
Craig (Misty) Page, Shawn (Christina) Page, and Marsha (Monty) Turley all of Lamar, CO, grandchildren Raina, Ky, Gavin, Louden, Daisy, Donivan, Deagan, Makenna, Weston, Olivia, Caleb, Isaiah, Ava, and Iliana as well as many bonus children and grandchildren who loved him. He is also survived by his siblings Steve (Sue) Page of Naples, FL and Mike (Jennifer) Page of Lamar, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mark Damon Page Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
