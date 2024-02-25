Main St. Shoppe LLC In Lamar Celebrates Grand Opening
Barbara Crimond | Feb 25, 2024 | Comments 0
Anyone walking along or driving on South Main Street last Saturday couldn’t help but notice something wonderful was happening at 106 S. Main. The sidewalk was crowded with smiling people and music was playing outside the brightly-colored storefront while the enticing smell of flavored popcorn wafted out into the street. The occasion was the Grand Opening of Main St. Shoppe, LLC., a previous business of the same name, which has been lovingly restored and redesigned by Lamar couple James Cline and Kelly Dewey, who purchased the store one year ago. The name and main product of popcorn may have remained, but there have been major changes to the interior. The delicious, gourmet popcorn is still produced there, but the couple had a vision of designing and building a homage to the soda fountains of the past and they knocked it out of the park! Upon entering the shop, you immediately notice the cheery, recognizable red-and-white popcorn motif, the bright black and white checkerboard floor, the countertop and its barstools facing the ice cream/ soda station and the old-fashioned ice cream parlor tables and chairs (which the couple had custom-made). James made the bar himself and installed the countertops that sport a retro pattern that many of us over a certain age will recognize. In fact, James and Kelly did the vast majority of the remodel themselves.
Present for the 9:30 a.m. ribbon-cutting were Cheryl Sanchez and Tallie Harmon from Prowers Economic Development and Lamar City Council members Gerry Jenkins, Brent Bates and Manuel Tamez. The Lamar Chamber of Commerce was represented by President Melonee Markum and the Honkers by Cheryl Preisser. Also present was Ginger Coberly of Mackey Realty. Everyone who spoke during the ribbon cutting talked about James and Kelly’s endless energy, drive, and entrepreneurial spirit as well as what a wonderful addition this new business will be for Lamar. It’s something unique in the town and can be enjoyed by people of all ages. The crowd had been gathering in the store well before the announced 10:00 a.m. opening and once the ribbon cutting ceremony concluded, the ice cream was being scooped, the shake machine was whirring, candy was being weighed and bagged, shopping began and the fun was underway. Outside on the street, Matt Mata of Mata Productions was entertaining the crowd and passersby with his great tunes.
The store features hard ice cream, frozen yogurt, sorbet and gelato in 12 different flavors, manufactured by Glacier Ice Cream from Boulder, Colorado. They are all-natural and chemical-free and can be served by the scoop, in a cone or made into milk shakes or malts which can be customized with an extensive selection of add-ins. Gluten-free and vegan options are available as well. Coming soon will be a unique rolled ice cream. The specialty machine to produce it was defective upon arrival, so the shop is awaiting its replacement, which should arrive very soon. Customers will be in for a treat watching as it is made and personally, I can’t wait to try it. The all-natural soda, made by Rocky Mountain Soda Company, is served from a three-tap system along the back wall. Always on tap for soda is root beer and cola, but the third flavor will rotate frequently. The flavor at the grand opening was peaches and cream, but flavors such as black cherry will be on the rotation. Customers can also choose to flavor the sodas, based on their taste preference. The popcorn is popped and flavored on-site and is always fresh. I tried to count all the many different flavors of popcorn but gave up at 48. Some of the more unique ones I saw were jalapeno ranch, creamy dill, banana and Guadalajara hot. I purchased a bag of classic caramel and was not disappointed!
As if the mouth-watering selections of ice cream and popcorn weren’t enough, there is a large display case full of almost every type of chocolate imaginable (including sugar free options) and I can personally attest to how delicious it is. I couldn’t choose just one or two types, but had to purchase several to satisfy my sweet tooth. I thanked Kelly and James for being responsible for what felt like 5 pounds I gained just walking through the store, smelling and sampling the goodies I bought. They also offer a large selection of bulk candies that can be purchased by the ¼ pound and up. Remember penny candies and the little syrup-filled wax soda bottles from your youth? They have them! Beyond the indulgent sweets, a separate room houses coffee, teas and herbs, most of which is in bulk and can be purchased in customized amounts. There are greeting cards, decorative home items, a selection of jewelry and so much more.
Regular store hours will be Monday-Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
By Barbara Crimond
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Featured • Tourism
About the Author: