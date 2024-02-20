Lester L. Scriven – January 14, 1936 – February 18, 2024
A celebration of life for lifelong Lamar resident, Lester L. Scriven will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, February 23, 2024 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation for Lester will be held on Thursday, February 22, 2024 from 4:00PM until 6:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Lester was born on January 14, 1936 at Lamar, Colorado to Joseph and Cleo (Steadman) Scriven and passed away on February 18, 2024 at the Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado with his family by his side at the age of 88.
He is preceded in death by his first wife Betty L. Scriven, daughters Pamela Dawn Scriven and Melinda Jagger, his parents and brothers Allen and Dan Scriven.
Lester is survived by his second wife Nancy Scriven of the family home in Lamar, son David (Barbara) Scriven of Lamar, CO, son-in-law Dale Jagger of Las Animas, CO, grandson Zachary Scriven of Colorado Springs, CO, siblings Ileen Scriven and Cleon Scriven both of Irving, TX, and Dee (Karla) Scriven of Colorado Springs, CO and special niece Pamela Jean Scriven of Lamar, CO. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Christian Church and/or Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
