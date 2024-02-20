Lamar School District RE-2 Prepares to Break Ground for State-Of-The-Art Stadium
LAMAR, CO – February 20, 2024 – Lamar School District RE-2 is thrilled to announce the upcoming groundbreaking ceremony for its highly anticipated new stadium, set to be the pride of the community and home to the Thunder football, soccer, and track teams.
The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 18th, 2024, at 5:00 PM at the site of the future stadium, located behind Lamar High School. This momentous occasion will mark the beginning of construction for a cutting-edge facility that will not only serve as a hub for athletic excellence but also as a gathering place for the entire Lamar community. The new stadium promises to be a game-changer for Lamar School District RE-2 and its students. “This stadium represents a significant investment in our students and our community, and we are grateful for the support and enthusiasm we have received throughout the planning process,” said Superintendent Chad Krug.
The multi-purpose stadium will feature state-of-the-art turf for football and soccer games, as well as a first-class track facility that will accommodate various track and field events. Additionally, the stadium will include modern amenities such as spacious seating, concession stands, and restroom facilities, ensuring an exceptional experience for spectators.
The groundbreaking ceremony will be attended by district officials, community leaders, students, parents, and supporters of Lamar RE-2. It will be an opportunity to celebrate the beginning of a new chapter in the district’s athletic program and to look forward to the countless memories and achievements that will take place within the walls of the new stadium.
Members of the media are invited to attend the groundbreaking ceremony. For more information about Lamar School District RE-2 and the groundbreaking ceremony for the new stadium, please contact:
Chad Krug
Superintendent
Lamar School District RE-2
Phone: (719) 336-3251
We look forward to sharing this historic moment with the Lamar community and beyond.
