Lamar Light and Power Upgrades Lighting Around Community Building
Barbara Crimond | Feb 15, 2024 | Comments 0
At the Lamar Utility Board meeting on February 13 Rob Evans, City Administrator, had asked that the lighting situation around the Community Building be evaluated, particularly because of a recent car/pedestrian accident there at night. Lamar Light and Power Superintendent Houssin Hourieh promised that the department would immediately look into the situation. I followed up with him on Wednesday, Feb. 14 and received the following reply:
” We have replaced 8 street light fixtures that were high pressure sodium (HPS, the yellow type) to a brighter white light (LED) fixtures. We did a 360 around the Community Building and we are also planning on adding one more street light to the north side of the Community Bldg. parking lot on Pearl St. pending UG line locates. These lighting improvements will help ensure public safety for motorists and the pedestrians in that area.”
Thank you, Mr. Hourieh and crew, for your prompt attention to this matter to keep our citizens and visitors safe!
