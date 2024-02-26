Holly Historical Society Meeting Notes
Barbara Crimond | Feb 26, 2024 | Comments 0
The Holly Historical Society met in regular session, Feb. 13. Steve Wagner, Nola Ice, Jesse Melton, Bonnie Niell, and Linda Grubb discussed old and new business.
The Holly museum will be on the second Saturday of each month or anyone can call 719-537-6872 for book purchases or for tours of the museum. Books available include, Echoes Through The Years, with the history and pictures of the Holly and Hartman schools. A lot of the history of Holly has been preserved in “This Book Is About Holly, Colorado’ and many others.
Steve and Jesse will research more information on framing and displaying all the school composite pictures. The honor classes will be featured each year.
Nola Mae reported the Bland family donated Leroy’s school letter jacket and will be displayed in the school room at the museum.
