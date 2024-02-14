High Plains Snow Goose Festival a Large Success in 2024
Barbara Crimond | Feb 14, 2024 | Comments 0
The High Plains Snow Goose Festival happened February 2-4 in Lamar, Colorado with amazing success. The festival brought over 200 participants into Lamar and the surrounding areas to see the astonishing number of snow geese. Participants had a great time on the tours, learned a lot from the various programs offered, scored some great items at the silent auction, and enjoyed the wares at the Trade show & Craft Fair.
“We were so excited to be able to do an exclusive tour of The Wild Animal Refuge in Springfield, Colorado this year. It was a sold out tour and took participants down to see the lions, tigers, bears, wolves, alpacas, donkeys, wild mustangs, and more. It was the favorite tour of the festival” said festival director Jessica Medina.
This year’s keynote speaker, Pat Craig, the CEO of the Wildlife Sanctuary educated the audience on the essential rescue work that he does with his company all over the world. Attendees got to see amazing footage of rescues and hear about the largest carnivore sanctuary in the world. The festival was packed full of events that entertained the whole family.
“We are so pleased with how great it turned out and we are so thankful for the community’s continued support of the festival year after year”, Medina shared. The High Plains Snow Goose Festival committee would like to thank our donors and supporters who helped make this possible and contributed to the success:
DONORS
Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Prowers County Lodging Tax Tourism Panel
Arkansas Valley Audubon Society
Deloaches Culligan Water
Safeway
Big R
Olive Street Station
Bright Side Nutrition
GN Bank in Lamar
Regina’s Repeat Boutique
Tri State Exchange
Lamar Community Building
Rancher Supply
A&B Liquor, Lamar
Lamar School District
Little Caesars Pizza, Lamar
Mission Villanueva
Oquist Family Chiropractor
Tractor Supply
Community State Bank, Lamar & Springfield
KLMR
American Birding Association
Building Material Supply- True Value
Wallace Gas and Oil
Thoughts in Bloom
Sylwa’s Liquor, Granada
Bristol Body Shop
BJ’s Burger and Beverage
Best Friends Boutique
The LaMar
Cait’s Boutique
Carrigan Excavating
Pipeyard, Granada
Cody’s Cooks
Crafted Curiosities
Soulfully You Boutique
Ace Tire
Stagner Inc
Willow Creek Pharmacy
La Lupita’s
Coloradoland Tire & Service
Las Brisas
Becky’s Restaurant
O’Reilly Auto Parts, Lamar
UFL Elite Training, Lamar
Buzzard’s Roost
Printed Imagination
Small Town Graphix
Apex Performance
Austin Repair
Anna Carere- State Farm Insurance
Sally DePra
SUPPORTERS
Scooters, Lamar
Colorado Welcome Center, Lamar
Lamar Chamber of Commerce
Prowers Medical Center
The Great High Prairie
Lamar Community College
Flower Boutique
Prowers County Farm Bureau
Lamar Boy Scout Troop #218
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Lamar Boys Basketball Team
Hickory House
Mark your calendars for next year’s festival, February 6-9, 2025!
# # #
Filed Under: Charity • City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Education • Environment • Featured • Media Release • Recreation • Tourism
About the Author: