High Plains Snow Goose Festival a Large Success in 2024

| Feb 14, 2024 | Comments 0

The High Plains Snow Goose Festival happened February 2-4 in Lamar, Colorado with amazing success. The festival brought over 200 participants into Lamar and the surrounding areas to see the astonishing number of snow geese. Participants had a great time on the tours, learned a lot from the various programs offered, scored some great items at the silent auction, and enjoyed the wares at the Trade show & Craft Fair.

“We were so excited to be able to do an exclusive tour of The Wild Animal Refuge in Springfield, Colorado this year. It was a sold out tour and took participants down to see the lions, tigers, bears, wolves, alpacas, donkeys, wild mustangs, and more. It was the favorite tour of the festival” said festival director Jessica Medina.

This year’s keynote speaker, Pat Craig, the CEO of the Wildlife Sanctuary educated the audience on the essential rescue work that he does with his company all over the world. Attendees got to see amazing footage of rescues and hear about the largest carnivore sanctuary in the world. The festival was packed full of events that entertained the whole family.

“We are so pleased with how great it turned out and we are so thankful for the community’s continued support of the festival year after year”, Medina shared. The High Plains Snow Goose Festival committee would like to thank our donors and supporters who helped make this possible and contributed to the success:

Mark your calendars for next year’s festival, February 6-9, 2025!

