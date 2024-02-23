Dr. Lauren Grasmick – March 17, 1949 – February 22, 2024
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Dr. Lauren Grasmick will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in the Veteran’s Section.
Lauren was born in Eads, Colorado on March 17, 1949 to John and Lynn (Dill) Lefferdink and passed away on February 22, 2024 at her home at the age of 74.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her aunt Elizabeth Lefferdink.
Lauren is survived by her husband, Bill Grasmick of Lamar, Colorado, daughters, Meagan (Alex Rodrigues) Grasmick and Sara (Damon) Semmens, grandchildren, Austin Elaine and Ford William all of Denver, Colorado and her brother, John S. Lefferdink of Lamar, Colorado. She is also survived by numerous brother and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
