Connie Hansen – October 26, 1968 – February 21, 2024
A Graveside Service for Connie Hansen will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 1, 2024. Per Connie’s request, there will be no visitation.
Connie JoAnn (Edwards) Hansen was born on October 26, 1968 in Las Vegas, Nevada to John T. and Velma (Wiggins) Edwards. She passed away on February 21, 2024 in Colorado Springs at the age of 55.
Connie was united in marriage to James Hansen on December 24, 2015. She loved to crochet intricate designs and was an exceptional cook. She had an admiration for animals, especially chickens and dedicated much of her time to Animal Rescue.
Connie survived by her husband, James Hanson of Las Animas, Colorado; children, Adam Wilkinson, Amanda Loisell, and Julia Loisell; three grandchildren; mother, Velma Edwards; siblings, Maria Barnes, Tammy Cale, John Edwards, Christopher Edwards, and Brian Edwards; many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Edwards and uncle, Dave Wiggins.
Memorial contributions may be made to Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado 81054. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
