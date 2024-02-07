Coloradans Can Now Chat with Experts on DMV website
Barbara Crimond | Feb 07, 2024 | Comments 0
LAKEWOOD, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024 — The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles knows it can be tough to find the right information online, even with an award-winning website.
Sometimes customers want to connect with the DMV but not in an office or by phone.
Enter the DMV’s latest service innovation, “Chat with Live Agent” — Coloradans can now chat directly with a DMV expert on the DMV website.
“This latest innovation provides more convenience to our customers and another way to interact with the DMV,” DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle said. “Now you can find your answer using the chatbot, messaging a live agent, or calling the call center instead of visiting an office — all different avenues to assist Coloradans with their questions and needs.”
In 2022, the DMV rolled out the DMV chatbot to answer questions, helping Coloradans avoid calling or visiting the DMV.
With this new “Chat with Live Agent” feature, customers will be able to request to speak with a DMV expert through the chat if the chatbot is unable to answer their question. DMV experts are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday except on state holidays.
Coloradans who prefer using a phone can still contact the DMV call center at 303-205-5600.
The ability to chat with a DMV expert is the latest in the Colorado DMV’s innovations, which include the DMV chatbot; remote appointment check-in; DMV2GO, the state’s mobile driver license office program; and MV Express Kiosks.
The DMV is committed to providing services for all Coloradans where they are most needed, whether in-office, online at myDMV.Colorado.gov, or find a Kiosk at MVExpress Kiosk.
Visit DMV.Colorado.gov/Anywhere to find out how you can DMV anywhere. Yes, anywhere.
