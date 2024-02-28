Arkansas River Power Authority Announces Nominations are Open for its Annual Awards Program
For additional information contact:
Arvenia Morris at ARPA (719) 336-3496
The Arkansas River Power Authority has announced that nominations are open for its 2023 awards program. ARPA is an intergovernmental power authority and public corporation that was created by the municipalities of Holly, La Junta, Lamar, Las Animas, Springfield, and Trinidad, Colorado for the purpose of furnishing wholesale electric power to its member communities.
The ARPA awards include the Tom Pryor Award for exceptional contribution to publicly-owned electric power; the Gordon Robertson Award for distinguished service on the ARPA Board of Directors; and the ARPA Honor Roll of Merit for significant contribution to the mission of ARPA or the betterment of an ARPA member community. Nominations must be turned in to ARPA by no later than April 1, 2024.
Copies of the award applications, nomination forms, and the award criteria are available at the Lamar Utilities Board Office, 100 North Second Street, Lamar, Colorado, 719-336-7456, contact: Houssin Hourieh, Superintendent; and the City Clerk’s office, 100 Tony Garcia Drive, Holly, Colorado, 719-537-6622, contact: Cynthia Humrich, Clerk, Town of Holly.
