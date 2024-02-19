Arkansas River Basin Water Forum March 6-7, 2024
Arkansas River Basin Water Forum
The 29th Arkansas River Basin Water Forum will be held at Otero College in La Junta on March 6 and 7, 2024. The ARBWF is the basin’s premiere water event. It will feature the state’s top water experts discussing critical issues facing all segments of water users – agriculture, municipal, recreation, environmental and industrial and will engage attendees in seeking solutions to the many challenges faced in planning for a secure water future for the largest of Colorado’s river basins.
Keynote presentations will be provided by Kate Greenberg, Commissioner, Colorado Department of Agriculture and Robert Sakata, Agricultural Water Policy Advisor, Colorado Department of Agriculture. The Forum format continues to evolve, influenced by attendee needs and the resources available to provide interactive experiences for attendees. In addition to expert presentations and panel discussions in the morning sessions, a variety of field trips will be offered in the afternoons. Full information on registering for the Forum, including choice of one’s preferred field trips, is online at www.arbwf.org.
Registration costs for the Forum remain a very good value:
Two-day full registration, including lunches – $300
One-day registration, either Wednesday or Thursday, including lunch – $150
Percolation and Runoff networking dinner – $20
The Percolation and Runoff social networking event is designed to raise money for the ARBWF college scholarship fund. All proceeds from this event support the scholarship fund to help students and working professionals in their education and research in water resources, watershed studies, hydrology, natural resources management, and others.
If you have a passion for water issues and solutions, sponsorships are available.
For more information, contact Jean Van Pelt, Program Manager, at arbwf1994@gmail.com.
