Todd Inglee Announced as Next Brand Commissioner
Russ Baldwin | Jan 11, 2024 | Comments 0
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg and the State Board of Stock Inspection Commissioners (Brand Board) have announced that Todd Inglee will take on the role of Brand Commissioner for the Colorado Department of Agriculture’s Brand Inspection Division starting February 5, 2024.
“Todd’s experience in the beef industry will be invaluable to Colorado’s brand inspection team and the work this team does everyday across the state,” said Commissioner Greenberg. “Todd understands the beef industry from many perspectives, has adeptly navigated state and federal policy and programs, and has spent his career serving Colorado’s livestock producers. Todd’s talent and integrity in his work make him excellent for this role as he joins my senior team.”
Inglee comes from the Colorado Beef Council Authority, where he has led the organization as executive director since 2018. While at the Beef Council, he worked with public and private contractors and the governor-appointed board to develop and conduct marketing, promotion, research, and education programs for the state’s beef industry. Additionally, Inglee served as president of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association from 2017 through 2018, during the celebration of the Association’s 150th anniversary.
Inglee has worked in many areas of the beef cattle industry, including founding and operating Ralston Valley Beef, a private label branded beef business, serving as the marketing director for the Colorado Serum Company, and as the trade media manager for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
He is a graduate of Colorado State University and the King Ranch Institute for Ranch Management’s Ag Leadership Program.
“Colorado brand laws are respected across the nation and I’m honored to be joining such a historic and reputable organization as the Brand Board,” Inglee commented. “I look forward to continuing to serve the industry and provide livestock owners with the representation, protection, and service they need.”
The Brand Inspection Division is among the oldest agencies in Colorado, having been established in 1865, when Colorado was still a territory. Inglee will be just the seventh Brand Commissioner in the history of the Brand Board.
The Brand Division is overseen by members of the Brand Board appointed by the Governor and has as its main goals to deter theft, facilitate commerce, protect livestock producers and lenders, provide accurate tracking of livestock movement for use in disease traceability, and facilitate the return of stolen or stray livestock, all of which help to keep the livestock industry healthy and viable.
The division administers over 30,000 registered brands and is fully funded by the livestock industry.
