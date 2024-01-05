Steve Wooten to Speak on the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association January 13
Bent’s Fort Chapter to Meet January 13
The Bent’s Fort Chapter Annual Meeting will be held on January 13 at the J. W. Rawlings Heritage Center, 560 Bent Avenue, Las Animas, beginning at 11AM. After the general meeting will enjoy a catered lunch (cost $10). Following lunch chapter member Ed Stafford will give a presentation about the chapter. The focus of his talk will be the history of the chapter and the people who were involved in getting it started. He will also talk about those who contributed to making it the best chapter in the Santa Fe Trail Association.
This is a free event open to members of the community at 1pm.
Membership in the Bent’s Fort Chapter is $15 per year. To find out more about the event or the Chapter, please email bentsfortchapterSFTA@gmail.com. The Bent’s Fort Chapter of the Santa Fe Trail Association is a 501c3 non-profit organization whose mission is to protect and preserve the Santa Fe Trail and to promote awareness of the historical legacy
associated with it.
