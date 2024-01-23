Rose Eye – July 6, 1953 – January 23, 2024
A memorial celebration for longtime Lamar resident Rose Eye will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 26, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd officiating.
Rose was born on July 06, 1953 at Lamar, Colorado to Henio and Mary (Andrade) Montez and passed away on January 23, 2024 at her home with her family by her side at the age of 70.
She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents Josephine and Vincent Andrade, aunt Rosie Garcia, uncles Vincent, Eddie, Angel Andrade, and her brother Henio Montez Jr.
Rose is survived by her daughters Shannon (Ron) McCulloch of Lakewood, CO, Angela Eye of Lamar, CO, grandchildren Zachary McCulloch, Dexter Eye, siblings Richard (Rosa) Montez of Washington, Robert (Carolyn) Montez of Wiley, CO, Sally Smith of Burlington, CO, and Deann Ortiz of Lamar, CO, she is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
