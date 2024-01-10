Robert Joseph Cardenas – June 1, 1941 – January 4, 2024
Robert Joseph Cardenas was born on June 1, 1941, in Las Animas, Colorado. He passed away on January 4, 2024, at his home in Las Animas at the age of 82.
Robert is survived by his wife, Pauline (Chavez) Cardenas; and children, Robert Paul (Kathren Ann) Cardenas of Summerville, South Carolina and Celeste Cardenas of Pueblo, Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his beloved pets.
Per Robert’s request, cremation has taken place and no services are scheduled.
