Peter Rideout – January 23, 1960 – January 15, 2024
A memorial service for longtime Wiley, Colorado resident, Peter Rideout will be held at a later date. Peter was born on January 23, 1960 at Sante Fe Springs, California to David Lawrence and Jacqueline (Hopkins) Rideout and passed away on January 15, 2024 at his home in Wiley at the age of 63.
He is preceded in death by his father David Alan Rideout. Peter is survived by his wife Joyce Rideout of the family home in Wiley, CO, children Roland Rideout of Fort Collins, CO, Victoria (Brian) Autler of Fort Collins, CO and Brittinie Rideout of Lamar, CO, grandchildren David, Misty, Wyatt, Elliana and Mia and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother Jacqueline Rideout, siblings Thomas (Lois) Rideout of MD, Callie Ellis of FL and Denise (John) Justice of OH as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Peter Rideout Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
