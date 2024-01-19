Michael Mills – February 25, 1975-January, 2024
Per Michael’s request cremation has taken place. Mickey was born on February 25, 1975 at Liberal, Kansas to Charles Mills and Virginia Barnhart-Mills and passed away at Parkview Hospital at the age of 48 with his family by his side. He is preceded in death by his father Charles Mills, brothers Monty Mills, Marty Mills, and half-brother Ricky Mills.
Mickey is survived by his mother Virginia “Bush” Barnhart of Lamar, CO, half-brother Jimmy Mills of Texas, son Brody Mills, daughter Jessica Mills both of Lamar, CO, grandchildren Jordan and Jericha Webb of Lamar, CO, he is also survived by his niece Daisy Mills of Lamar, CO.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael Mills Memorial fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
