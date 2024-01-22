Margaret Marie Maggart – April 6, 1946 – January 20, 2024
Per Margaret’s request cremation has taken place and there will be no services.
Margaret Marie Maggart was born April 6, 1946 in Springfield Colorado and departed this life on January 20, 2024 in Springfield, Colorado at the age of 77, with her loved ones by her side. Margaret was born to Virgil & Margaret (Gowen) Prough and was the youngest of 5 children.
Margaret had six children of her own whom she loved dearly. Larry, Rhonda, Michael, David, Robert and Christopher.
Margaret married the love of her life, Sam in Lamar on February 14, 1981. Whom she spent the next 42 years of her life with.
Between being a very busy mother, wife and grandmother, she was quite the business woman. She was a barber for about 10 years. She was also a realtor for many years working for Filbeck Realty in Lamar and Century 21 in Pueblo Colorado. She was a very successful business owner of The Booze Palace, The Sports Page Bar & Grill and Maggart Contracting.
Margaret enjoyed many things in life such as gardening, sewing, and decorating to name a few. She had quite the artistic eye for design; you could even say she was a very neat, meticulous person.
Later in years she went back home to Springfield, where she enjoyed spending time in the back yard, gazing at all the flowers and watching the birds and butterflies.
She loved her family and her dog “big boy”. When family was around you’d see her smiling from ear to ear. She adored watching her grandkids and great grandkids grow. Nothing in this world meant more to her than her family.
In 2018, Margaret was diagnosed with lung cancer, she battled her cancer with Chemotherapy and Radiation, but she didn’t give up. She was a strong willed woman that looked at life in her own way.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents Virgil Prough and Margaret Casper, brother Vernon, and sisters Vera and Lola.
Margaret is survived by her husband Sam Maggart of the family home; children – Larry Jay (Stephen) Mason of Syracuse Kansas, Rhonda (Justin) Neal of Springfield Colorado, Michael Mason of Albuquerque New Mexico, David (Candy) Mason of Springfield Colorado, Robert (Samantha) Mason of Springfield Colorado, Christopher (Leslie) Maggart of Springfield Colorado; Fourteen Grandkids and Sixteen Great Grandkids; as well as other relatives and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Baca County Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
