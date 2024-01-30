LHS Food Truck Naming Winners Announced
Jan. 30, 2024
We’re thrilled to announce the creative minds behind the winning name for our upcoming food truck – “Taste the Thunder”! Their ingenuity has sparked excitement and has brought this flavorful experience to life!
A special shoutout to the following five for their brilliant suggestion that captured the essence of our mouthwatering delights. Your creativity has truly set the tone for what promises to be an electrifying culinary journey.
- Vanessa Chairez – student
- Greg Ludwig – staff
- Wyatt McBroom – community member (alumni)
- Jace Robbins – student
- Stacy Selby – staff
Learn more on our projects tab of our webpage; www.lamarschools.org.
—
Dr. Chad Krug
Superintendent
719-336-3251
