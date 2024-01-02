Letter to the Editor for Colorado County Clerks Association Executive Board
Colorado County Clerks Association Executive Board
℅ Executive Director Matt Crane
CCCAExecutiveDirector@gmail.com
RE: Support of Prowers County Clerk
Colorado County Clerks Association Executive Board,
The Board of County Commissioners of Prowers County, Colorado, writes this letter to you as a response to your letter to elected officials dated December 8, 2023. Colorado deserves free, fair, and secure elections, and we wish to express our strong support for the Prowers County Clerk, Jana Coen, and her staff in their efforts to meet that goal in Prowers County.
Jana and her elections staff and volunteers work tirelessly to fully discharge their duties and responsibilities according to the Constitution of the United States, the Constitution of the State of Colorado, and all Colorado statutes. In recent years, Jana and her staff have met and exceeded the increased election security standards passed by the Colorado legislature, and through their efforts, this Board remains confident that elections in Prowers County will continue to accurately reflect the will of our residents.
Once again, the Board of County Commissioners of Prowers County, Colorado, commends and supports the Prowers County Clerk in her commitment to secure elections in Prowers County.
Sincerely,
Board of County Commissioners for Prowers County, Colorado
