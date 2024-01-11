LeRoy Bland December 10, 1947 – January 7, 2024
Funeral services for LeRoy Bland will be held Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly, Colorado with Pastor Kathy Leathers officiating. Interment will follow in the Holly Cemetery. Visitation for LeRoy will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly.
Franklin LeRoy Bland was born December 10, 1947 in Lamar, Colorado to Benjamin F. and Genevieve “Jenny” (Campbell) Bland. He passed away at his home in Holly on January 7, 2024 at the age of 76. LeRoy started school at the C4 School north of Coolidge, Kansas and graduated from Holly High School. After graduation, LeRoy went on to farm and ranch at his farm.
LeRoy is survived by his brother, Frank and wife, Debbie of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; sister-in-law, Peggy Bland of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two nephews, James Bland and wife, Brandi of Magnolia, Texas and Nathan Bland and Holly Weaver of Midland, Texas; one great niece, Izzy Bland; aunts, Maxine Shetterly of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Rosalee Richardson of Syracuse, Kansas; many other relatives and a host of friends. LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Jenny Bland, and brother, Loyal Bland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holly Fire and Ambulance or Holly Methodist
Church in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online
condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
