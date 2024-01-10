Lamar Chamber of Commerce Banquet set for January 29th
Russ Baldwin | Jan 10, 2024 | Comments 0
We hope 2024 is going well for you so far. I am reminding everyone the annual Lamar Chamber of Commerce banquet will be held Monday, January 29th, at the Eagles Lodge starting at 6 PM.
We will be announcing our new board members, and new officers at that time. You still have time to send in your nomination for Citizen of the Year, and Humanitarian of the year.
Please send your letters to Lamar Chamber 109 East Beech, or just email me a letter at lamarchamberofcommerce@gmail.com. The deadline is Tuesday, January 16th.
Please let me know if you are planning on attending or having your business attend so we can reserve tables. The cost per person is $30 for the banquet and the catered dinner.
Thank You:
Val Baldwin
Office Manager
Lamar Chamber
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • Events • Featured • Media Release
