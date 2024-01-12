John Alvin Summers November 16, 1940 – January 10, 2024
Services are pending until Spring of 2024 for John Alvin Summers.
John was born on November 16, 1940 at Dalhart, Texas to Roy and Gladys (Cook) Summers and passed away on January 10, 2024 at the Lamar Estates with his family by his side at the age of 83.
He is preceded in death by his parents, second wife Velma G. Summers and third wife Lula Marie Summers.
John is survived by a host of family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct of in care of the funeral home.
