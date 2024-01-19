Jeffrey Butzen – August 31, 1956 – January 17, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Jan 19, 2024 | Comments 0
Services are pending at this time for Jeffrey J. Butzen.
Jeffrey was born on August 31, 1956 at Manitowoc, Wisconsin to James and Danelgene (Wollershime) Butzen and passed away on January 17, 2024 with his family by his side at the age of 67.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Greg Butzen. Jeffrey is survived by his wife Susie Butzen of the family home in Lamar, CO, cousin Nyla Steponvich of Arvada, CO. He is also survived by his four fur babies, numerous other family members and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the COPD research foundation either direct at 3300 Ponce de Leon Boulevard, Miami, FL 33134 or in care of the funeral home office.
