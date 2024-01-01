Jack J. Price September 8, 1928 – December 27, 2023
He is preceded in death by his wife Donita Ann Price, his parents, sons Kenneth Stewart, Gene Stewart, his siblings Roy Price, Juanita Price, Charles Price, Ethel Wakefield, Neva Wilson, Jim Price, Wanda Payne and Carlos Price.
Jack is survived by his children Deborah Day of Lamar, CO, Jacqueline Sharp of Lamar, CO, Gregory Leland Price of Denver, CO, grandchildren Kathryn Langford, Christopher (Sarah) Day, Kyle Price, Tyler (Lila) Price, Collette (Trenton) Dyke, Christa Mayhew, Ian (Caroline) Stewart, and York Stewart. He is also survived by numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family to include Benny and Victoria Gallegos, and their children Davian (Trinity) Gallegos, Monique (Heddi) Pizarro, Shayanne (Gerardo Soto) Franco, Austin Franco and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks Lodge #1319 either direct or in care of the Funeral Home.
