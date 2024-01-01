Jack J. Price September 8, 1928 – December 27, 2023

A Celebration of Life for longtime Lamar resident Jack J. Price will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00AM at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Darren Stroh of the Lamar First Baptist Church officiating. Elks rites are under the auspices of the Lamar Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks Lodge #1319 as well as full military honors will be held under the auspices of the local VFW and American Legion posts. Interment will follow at the Greeley County Cemetery in Tribune, Kansas.
 Visitation will be held on Friday, January 5, 2024 from 2:00PM until 4:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Jack was born on September 08, 1928 at Syracuse, Kansas to Virgil William and Elizabeth Evelyn (Nicholson) Price and passed away on December 27, 2023 at his home with his family by his side at the age of 95.

He is preceded in death by his wife Donita Ann Price, his parents, sons Kenneth Stewart, Gene Stewart, his siblings Roy Price, Juanita Price, Charles Price, Ethel Wakefield, Neva Wilson, Jim Price, Wanda Payne and Carlos Price.

Jack is survived by his children Deborah Day of Lamar, CO, Jacqueline Sharp of Lamar, CO, Gregory Leland Price of Denver, CO, grandchildren Kathryn Langford, Christopher (Sarah) Day, Kyle Price, Tyler (Lila) Price, Collette (Trenton) Dyke, Christa Mayhew, Ian (Caroline) Stewart, and York Stewart.  He is also survived by numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family to include Benny and Victoria Gallegos, and their children Davian (Trinity) Gallegos, Monique (Heddi) Pizarro, Shayanne (Gerardo Soto) Franco, Austin Franco and a host of friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks Lodge #1319 either direct or in care of the Funeral Home.

